2 arrested after targeted Apopka arson attack by relative, police say

Two people have been arrested following a targeted arson attack by a relative on Monday night in Apopka, police say.

What we know:

Officers with the Apopka Police Department (APD) responded to a 911 call from a woman around 11:16 p.m. Monday, Aug. 18, at a home on Magnolia Blossom Court, located within the Errol Estates subdivision.

The woman told police she saw two people walking around the outside of her home. She then discovered the pair had allegedly lit items on her back porch on fire.

Officials say the two suspects fled the area in a car but were pursued and captured in Orlando.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with attempted homicide, arson, and fleeing and eluding.

Police identified the two arrested as Deliyah Fudge and Alyvia Green. Green was determined to be related to the woman who made the 911 call.

Investigators say the incident is a result of an ongoing dispute between the woman and Green.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet shared specific details related to the ongoing dispute between the woman who made the 911 call and Green. It is unclear how long the dispute has been taking place.

The relationship between Green and Fudge is unknown.

What's next:

The APD, along with the Apopka Fire Department and State Arson Investigators, are currently at the scene of the crime completing an investigation.

FOX 35 News has a crew at the scene and has reached out to authorities for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.