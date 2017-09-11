Florida parents face charges after child is admitted into the emergency room with severe injuries
Two parents are facing charges after their child was admitted into the emergency room with several severe injuries, including broken ribs, bleeding in the brain, seizures, and skull fractures.
Swimmer who drowned off Cocoa Beach identified
Authorities have located the body of a swimmer who was swept into the Atlantic Ocean by strong rip currents, near Cocoa Beach on Monday afternoon.
Search for swimmer in Cocoa Beach
A water search brought rescuers to Cocoa Beach on Monday.
Cocoa police investigate after man shot in face
Cocoa police are investigating after a man was shot in the face on Monday night.
HURRICANE IRMA: Reports from Cocoa Beach (3:13AM)
FOX 35's David Martin reports.
HURRICANE IRMA: Reports from Cocoa Beach
FOX 35's David Martin reports.
HURRICANE IRMA: Storm impacts Cocoa Beach
FOX 35's David Martin reports.
Hurricane Matthew: Cocoa Beach
Good Day Orlando at 5am
Smash and grab at Cocoa Beach car dealership
Derrol Nail reports.