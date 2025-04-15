Brevard County teacher pulled from classroom over drunken house party investigations

The Brief Brevard Public Schools teacher Karly Anderson has been placed on paid administrative leave, days after being assigned to a new school, a board member said. Anderson, a former teacher at Roosevelt Elementary, is accused of attending a large house party at her former principal's house, where some 200 kids also attended and were drinking, police said. New body-cam video was also released by the State Attorney's Office, which appears to show an allegedly intoxicated Anderson confronting a police officer, as a student is loaded into an ambulance.



Two days after being reassigned to a new school, a Florida teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending multiple investigations into her apparent attendance at a large house party in Cocoa Beach, where some 200 underage kids also attended and some were drinking, officials said.

FOX 35 reported Monday that Karly Anderson – a former teacher at Roosevelt Elementary – had been reassigned to Saturn Elementary, sparking outrage among some parents due to the ongoing investigations.

Matt Susin, a member of the Brevard County Public School Board, told FOX 35 and reporters on Tuesday afternoon that Anderson had been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of her court case and an internal district investigation.

"Deplorable" and "disgusting" is how Susin described Anderson's alleged actions after seeing the evidence on news channels in a Tuesday news conference with reporters. He said district officials were not made aware of the body-cam video before seeing it on news channels.

Anderson is facing two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and disorderly intoxication stemming from a January house party at her principal's house in Cocoa Beach. She was initially charged with felony child abuse, but state prosecutors reduced the charge to a misdemeanor.

It also comes one day after the State Attorney's Office for the 18th District released police body-cam video. Due to the number of minors involved, FOX 35 has chosen not to show that part of the body-cam. Other videos show officers' interaction with both the accused teacher and the accused principal.

Florida teacher reassigned to different school

Brevard Public Schools confirmed with FOX 35 on Monday that Karly Anderson – who is facing two misdemeanor charges of disorderly intoxication and disorderly conduct – is now teaching at Saturn Elementary. She was reassigned from Roosevelt Elementary in Cocoa Beach following the incident in January.

Why was the teacher allowed to still teach?

The district said in a statement that because the felony charges were reduced to misdemeanor charges, Anderson was allowed to continue teaching. She previously tendered her resignation, but later rescinded it, the district said.

"The State Attorney cleared Karly Anderson of the felony charges. The Department of Children and Family Services cleared Ms. Anderson as well. She’s a certified teacher and as of today she’s been placed by the district back into a classroom," the district said in a statement to FOX 35.

Previously, the school district told us Anderson was retiring from the district. FOX 35 asked about that on Monday, and the district explained in another statement:

"She rescinded her resignation in the appropriate timeframe, so the resignation/retirement never officially took place."

What they're saying:

Some parents FOX 35 spoke with on Monday were not happy that Anderson was transferred to another school while her case continues through the court system.

"It’s ridiculous. It is absolutely ridiculous and uncalled for," said Saturn Elementary parent, Ashely Fernandez.

Fernandez has a child at Saturn. She said students shouldn’t be around a teacher accused of attending a house party allegedly with alcohol, drugs and underage students.

"I was livid because, honestly, the woman still hasn’t even gone to court," said the mother. "This issue hasn’t been resolved at all and so, she has no place being inside of a school right now."

Others are worried the relocation was hidden from the community.

"We’ll forget that anything ever happened. We’ll forget that people were up in arms at the time, that a teacher and principal were involved, and we’ll just reassign her and no one will know," said Liz Mikitarian, who founded STOP Moms For Liberty in Brevard County. Her organization’s goal is to push back against extremist policies in public schools.

Some parents protested outside Saturn Elementary.

Body-cam video released: ‘Get out of my face! Now!’

On Monday, the Florida State Attorney's Office for the 18th Judicial Circuit released body-worn camera video from the night of the alleged house party. FOX 35 received the video as part of a public records request.

Three videos were released.

In one video, an officer asked students at the party about the party and about the number of vehicles blocking the street.

In another video, Anderson approaches an officer and is seemingly concerned about a student being loaded into an ambulance. She is then seen arguing and cursing at the Cocoa Beach Police Officer, who then scolds her for attending a party where some 200 kids were drinking. The third video is of the interrogation of Anderson. She declines to talk to the officer and requests an attorney.

FOX 35 reached out to the attorney representing Anderson. He told FOX 35's Esther Bower that he was glad the charges were reduced, but believes the charges should be dropped altogether.

The charges

Anderson faces two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and disorderly intoxication, according to online court records.

Elizabeth Jolyn Hill-Brodigan, the former principal at Roosevelt Elementary, has been charged with child neglect, a felony, hosting an open house party, a misdemeanor, and five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.