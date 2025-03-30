Active incident at Cocoa Beach Winn-Dixie, police asking public to avoid the area
Cocoa Beach, FLA - The Cocoa Beach Police Department is asking the public to avoid the Winn-Dixie in Canavarel Plaza due to an active incident.
What we know:
According to a post on the department's social media, the police and fire departments are "handling" an active incident at the grocery store.
Authorities say they are on scene at the Winn-Dixie located at 100 Canaveral Plaza in Cocoa Beach. No details have been provided as to what the incident may be, but they are asking the public to avoid the area until it has been declared safe.
2 p.m. Update
What we know:
The area has been secured, and all emergency activity has returned to normal, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department.
FOX 35 has reached out and is awaiting further information, and will update as soon as the information is released.
