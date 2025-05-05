Jury selected in Brevard County 'party teacher' trial

The Brief Jury selection began Monday for the trial of Karly Anderson, a teacher accused of attending an underage house party and interfering with officers during a medical emergency. Anderson faces two misdemeanor charges, with opening statements set for Tuesday and the trial expected to conclude by midweek. The case stems from a January incident involving drugs, alcohol, and minors at a party allegedly hosted by a local school principal, who faces separate felony charges.



Jury selected, opening statements start Tuesday

What we know:

The teacher accused of attending an underage house party is off to trial. On Monday, jurors met for hours and were questioned by the state, the defendant’s attorney and the judge.

Several were dismissed because they already knew about the case from social media and news coverage. Six people were selected to serve on the jury.

The defendant, Karly Anderson, is facing two misdemeanor charges including disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence. On Monday morning, the state decided not to pursue the third charge of disorderly conduct.

Opening statements start on Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. at the Viera courthouse.

The state plans to bring two EMTs as witnesses who were there the night of the alleged house party in January.

Will Anderson testify in her own trial?

What we don't know:

We don’t know who the defense will bring up for witnesses or if Anderson will testify in her own trial.

The trial could wrap on Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on how long the jury needs to deliberate.

Caught partying with high school students

The backstory:

Both Anderson and a BPS school principal, Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan, were arrested in late January in connection with the alleged house party. Police say there were drugs, alcohol and underage students as young as 13 years old at the party. Police say it was at the principal’s house.

Anderson was arrested for allegedly being at the party and interfering when officers were trying to help a child experiencing a medical emergency outside.

Anderson’s charges were downgraded to two misdemeanors. The principal is still facing a felony for child neglect.

What's next:

If Anderson is found guilty, she could face 60 days to one year in jail and fines from $500 to $1,000.

The principal’s court proceedings aren’t starting until June.

