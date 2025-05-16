Cocoa Beach could set new rules for E-bikes due to growing safety concerns

The Brief Cocoa Beach is considering new rules for e-bikes in the city. The police chief cited growing safety concerns with more kids riding them around town and no regulations currently in place. Police have recorded bikes hitting speeds of 35 miles-per-hour on city sidewalks.



City leaders in Cocoa Beach are weighing possible regulations on electric bikes and scooters following safety concerns near schools.

What we know:

On Thursday, Cocoa Beach commissioners were briefed by the police chief on the surge in electric bikes and scooters near schools.

Police Chief Wes Mullins said his department is worried about safety for bikers and walkers. He wants the city to consider new regulations before someone gets hurt. Commissioners are considering speed limit regulations and possible citations for riders. Minuteman Causeway was the biggest concern location wise because it’s close to several schools.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear when this will come up for a vote. Thursday’s presentation was just a discussion. No rules were changed at the meeting. The city isn’t sure if they want to enact rules citywide or in specific locations. Leaders are also debating who should be cited. If minors are on their bikes, will the police cite their parents instead?

Why you should care:

Across the state, other cities have already enacted ordinances to manage the surge in E-Bikes. In Biscayne Bay, electric bikes are banned after a fatal collision. Miami Beach has also banned them in certain areas with a lot of pedestrians.

What they're saying:

Public feedback reflects mixed reactions, with some calling for stronger enforcement and others supporting moderate regulation.

"They have no helmets on," said Mike Brady, who’s a walker in Cocoa Beach and worries about kids' safety on E-bikes.

"That’ll be good for the other people that’s walking and riding bikes," said Andy Vanover, who rides E-bikes and supports speed limit restrictions being put in place.

"I don’t want to throw the book at them, but I want to start and see where we can meet in the middle," said Cocoa Beach Mayor Keith Capizzi.

Walker Rebecca Valdez added, "I do think 100% they should not be on a sidewalk, and if they are caught on a sidewalk, I think they need to get a citation."

