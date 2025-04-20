Anti-Trump rallies break out across the U.S., including in Central Florida

The Brief Protests, rallies and demonstrations against the Trump administration are taking place in cities across the country this weekend, including in Central Florida. On Saturday, more than 600 people gathered at a busy intersection in Cocoa Beach for a "Hands Off" rally. The protest remained peaceful. Many protesters voiced concerns over issues including immigration, tariffs, DOGE, funding cuts and grocery prices.



Protests, rallies and demonstrations against the Trump administration are taking place in cities across the United States this weekend, including in Central Florida.

On Saturday, more than 600 people gathered at a busy intersection in Cocoa Beach for a "Hands Off" rally. Protesters held signs on all four corners of the U.S. 1 and Highway 520 intersection in Brevard County.

The protest remained peaceful.

‘This is what democracy looks like’

What they're saying:

Many protesters at the "Hands Off" rally voiced concerns over issues including immigration, tariffs, DOGE, funding cuts and grocery prices.

"People are turning out in hundreds, thousands in resistance, so it’s time to change course," said Damani Hosey, with the Brevard Action Alliance. "It’s time to reverse the destructive things they’ve done."



"It’s we the people," one protester told FOX 35's Stephanie Buffamonte. "Same as it was back then. People didn’t want Britain to overstep their bounds, and they did something about it. And, this is what democracy looks like."

Why are people protesting?

Big picture view:

There was significance in the date of Saturday’s protests. The 50501 Movement said the demonstrations were intended to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolutionary War.

The Cocoa Beach "Hands Off" rally was part of hundreds of anti-Trump protests being held across the country this weekend, where demonstrators said they are using their voices to be heard. More than 700 events were scheduled around the U.S. to protest the Trump administration’s agenda.

Although many of the events are protests, others will be community-focused food and clothing drives, picnics and other "social support" activities.

