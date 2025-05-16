DNA links suspect to 2023 sexual assault in Cocoa Beach; arrest made in Ohio

The Brief A man arrested in Ohio has been linked to a 2023 sexual assault case in Cocoa Beach through DNA evidence, investigators said. Police said Brendon Alladin Miller assaulted a woman after meeting her at a strip club; he now awaits extradition to Florida. Investigators credit the victim’s strength and decision to complete a sexual assault kit for helping solve the case.



A 33-year-old man has been arrested in Ohio in connection to a 2023 sexual assault in Cocoa Beach, police said Wednesday.

What we know:

Brendon Alladin Miller, 33, has been arrested in Ohio in connection to a sexual assault that occurred in Cocoa Beach, Florida, in January 2023.

Authorities say Miller met the victim at Dancers Royale, a gentleman’s club, and allegedly assaulted her in a vehicle before leaving her at a nearby hotel, where police later located her. The case was solved after DNA from a separate investigation in Ohio matched evidence collected in Cocoa Beach.

Miller is now in custody in Cincinnati and is awaiting extradition to Florida.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released specific details about the nature of the charges Miller is facing in Ohio or whether he has any prior criminal history. It’s also unclear whether Miller was residing in Ohio at the time of the Cocoa Beach incident or if he had any prior connection to the area.

The timeline for his extradition remains uncertain, as officials say that process could take several weeks.

The backstory:

The case dates back to January 2023, when the victim told police she had been sexually assaulted after meeting Miller at a gentleman’s club. Investigators collected a sexual assault kit at the time, but the case went cold until recently.

Timeline:

Over two years later, during an aggravated assault investigation involving Miller in Cincinnati, his DNA was entered into a database and matched the Cocoa Beach case, reigniting the investigation and leading to his arrest. Below is a timeline of events.

January 2023 : An assault occurs in Cocoa Beach after Miller meets the victim at Dancers Royale.

2023-2025 : Case remains unsolved; DNA evidence is stored.

2025 : Miller becomes involved in an aggravated assault case in Ohio. His DNA is collected and matched to the Cocoa Beach assault.

May 2025: Arrest made in Cincinnati; Florida authorities begin extradition process.

What they're saying:

"This woman was extremely strong," said Detective Sgt. Taylor Payne of the Cocoa Beach Police Department. "Her decision to complete a sexual assault kit made this arrest possible."

Payne also acknowledged the victim’s endurance throughout the years-long investigation.

"She thought, ‘You guys forgot about me,’ and we didn’t. I became a bit emotional about that because I don’t want someone to feel like that. We do care."

