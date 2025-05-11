Cocoa police investigate deadly attack on Friday Road, suspect in custody

The Brief An adult male died after being attacked Sunday morning at a home on Friday Road in Cocoa, according to police. A suspect known to the victim was taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing.



Detectives with the Cocoa Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred late Sunday morning at a residence on Friday Road, authorities said.

What we know:

Just after 11 a.m., emergency dispatchers received a 911 call reporting an assault in progress at 900 Friday Rd. Responding officers found an adult male victim who had sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said a suspect, who is known to the victim, was taken into custody at the scene.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The investigation remains active, and additional details will be provided as they become available, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cocoa Police Department.

