Trump Jr. to appear at University of Florida

The University of Florida has invited Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, his girlfriend and a senior adviser to President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, to speak on campus next week.

The Gainesville Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with a child abuse case at a daycare. Investigators said Erica Hall was caught on surveillance cameras inside the Cuddly Kids Academy, located on southeast 4th Avenue, injuring a child.