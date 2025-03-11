Florida I-75 crash leaves man dead, woman and 4 children hurt: FHP
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - A man is dead and five others, including children, were injured following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Florida Monday afternoon, authorities said.
What we know:
At approximately 5:40 p.m. on March 10, Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene on I-75 South near State Road 121 in Alachua County, where an SUV had crashed.
There were six people in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
The 33-year-old man driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers. The other passengers – a 30-year-old woman and four girls, ages 13, 8, 6, and 5 – were taken to local hospitals, with some suffering serious injuries.
The group were all from Beverly Hills, Florida.
What we don't know:
Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash, which remains under investigation.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol on March 10, 2025.