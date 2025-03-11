Florida I-75 crash leaves man dead, woman and 4 children hurt: FHP

The Brief A man is dead and five others, including children, are injured following a crash on I-75 in Alachua County, troopers said. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating what led to the crash.



A man is dead and five others, including children, were injured following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Florida Monday afternoon, authorities said.

What we know:

At approximately 5:40 p.m. on March 10, Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene on I-75 South near State Road 121 in Alachua County, where an SUV had crashed.

There were six people in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The 33-year-old man driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers. The other passengers – a 30-year-old woman and four girls, ages 13, 8, 6, and 5 – were taken to local hospitals, with some suffering serious injuries.

The group were all from Beverly Hills, Florida.

What we don't know:

Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash, which remains under investigation.

