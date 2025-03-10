2 dead in apparent murder-suicide shooting in Florida: police

Police are investigating following an apparent murder-suicide that occurred over the weekend in Gainesville, authorities said.

What we know:

Shortly before 6 a.m. on March 8, Gainesville police officers received a call from a concerned family member regarding a domestic disturbance at a residence located on NW 30th Terrace.

The family member reported that the victim and suspect had gotten into an argument and the suspect had allegedly pointed a gun at thr victim's head, police said in a news release.

Authorities said the caller tried to deescalate the incident over the phone but soon heard gunshots.

Police officers and SWAT responded to the scene and attempted to communicate over the phone with the suspect.

When law enforcement entered the home, they found the victim and suspect dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identities of the victim and suspect involved, nor the nature of the argument that led to the deadly shooting.

Police reported that there were additional guns inside the home, a history of domestic-related issues, and that the suspect had prior military experience, all of which prompted the SWAT team's response. However, police did not release any further details.

Editor's Note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lineline for free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

