18 Florida sexual predators and offenders arrested in 2 major operations, FDLE says

The Brief Through two major joint investigations, 18 sexual predators and sexual offenders were recently arrested in Florida, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement says. Officials called the two operations "Operation Clean the Swamp" and "Operation Spring Fever." Throughout the investigations, which spanned a total of seven days, agents focused on warrant checks, confirmation of immigration status and identifying potential registration violations.



What we know:

The operations were a joint collaboration between several agencies, including the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Lake City Police Department, Florida Department of Corrections and the State Attorney’s Office for the Third Judicial Circuit.

Throughout the investigations, which spanned a total of seven days, agents focused on warrant checks, confirmation of immigration status and identifying potential registration violations.

Officials called the two operations "Operation Clean the Swamp" and "Operation Spring Fever."

‘Operation Clean the Swamp’

"Operation Clean the Swamp" took place over three days in Alachua County.

Through the investigation, law enforcement officers traveled to 134 addresses to confirm sexual offender and sexual predator registrants were complying with Florida’s registration laws.

Authorities said multiple registrants were arrested for not complying with the laws.

Deputies said six of the offenders were transported to the Alachua County jail, and two were turned over to the custody of immigration officials.

‘Operation Spring Fever’

"Operation Spring Fever" took place over four days in Columbia County.

Through the investigation, law enforcement officers traveled to 345 addresses to confirm sexual offender and sexual predator registrants were complying with Florida’s registration laws.

Deputies said 10 arrests were made, including eight sexual offenders and two sexual predators, and 281 addresses were verified.

Who was arrested during the operations?

The following sexual offenders and sexual predators were arrested during these two operations:

Benjamin Fulton, sexual offender

Cendrick Lerone Williams, sexual offender

Eddie Lawrence Bradley, sexual predator

Felipe Dominguez, sexual offender

James Andrew Depoe, sexual offender

Jonathon Leigh Crary, sexual offender

Kevin Lopez Quintero, sexual offender

Khamron W.D. Robinson, sexual offender

Khristine Juanita Valerino, sexual predator

Kyl Lee Johnson, sexual offender

Matthew Williams, sexual predator

Michael Steve Willis, sexual offender

Ronald Wilton Riggs, sexual offender

Rufus Ray, sexual offender

Todd Johnson, sexual offender

Wladimir Symonette, sexual offender

