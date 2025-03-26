Florida 11-year-old boy points gun at 2, attempts to steal cars: deputies

The Brief An 11-year-old Florida boy has been arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at two people in an attempt to steal their cars. Records show the boy is facing charges of armed carjacking with a firearm and two counts of armed robbery with a firearm.



An 11-year-old Florida boy has been arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at two people in an attempt to steal their cars, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said.

Records show the boy is facing charges of armed carjacking with a firearm and two counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

Note: The FOX 35 team is choosing not to share the name or photo of the 11-year-old boy accused, as he is a minor.

What led to the 11-year-old's arrest?

What we know:

Deputies said they responded to two separate calls about suspicious incidents.

Officials responded to the first call around 3:06 p.m. on Tuesday, March 25, in the Meadowbrook neighborhood.

The victim said the 11-year-old suspect pointed a gun at them and demanded their car keys. The victim told deputies they recognized the child from a prior interaction.

Because the carjacking was unsuccessful, officials said the suspect left the scene on foot.

Deputies said they then responded to a second armed robbery attempt around 4:07 p.m. the same day in the area of the Hills of Santa Fe neighborhood.

Deputies said they arrested an 11-year-old boy on Tuesday after he allegedly pointed a gun at two people in an attempt to steal their cars. (Credit: Alachua County Sheriff's Office)

Records show the victims in this crime also said the suspect pointed a gun at them and demanded their car.

When law enforcement arrived, they said the suspect was seen fleeing on foot.

Through interviewing the victims, authorities said they learned the suspects in both cases were the same.

The 11-year-old was tracked and found at his home in the Hills of Santa Fe neighborhood and taken into custody, deputies said.

When searching his home, officials said they found a small replica handgun, which was determined to be a novelty lighter.

