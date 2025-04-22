Shooting at Easter event in Gainesville leaves three injured; police seeking suspect

The Brief Three people were injured, one critically, after a gunman opened fire into a crowd leaving an Easter event at TB McPherson Park in Gainesville on Sunday night. Police are searching for the suspect and have released surveillance video, urging anyone with information to come forward.



A shooting at an Easter event in Gainesville on Sunday night left three people injured, including one with life-threatening wounds, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

Gunfire at Easter celebration

What we know:

The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. at TB McPherson Park, as attendees were leaving the community Easter celebration.

Police said an unidentified man opened fire into the crowd before fleeing the scene.

Officers present at the event rendered immediate aid to the victims until Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue arrived. All three individuals were transported to Shands at the University of Florida. Two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while one remains in critical condition.

Additional officers were dispatched to help manage traffic and crowds in the aftermath of the shooting.

Suspect not in custody

What we don't know:

GPD Officers described the suspect as a Black male wearing red shorts and a gray hoodie. The suspect has not yet been identified.

Have you seen this man?

What you can do:

GPD is asking the public for assistance in identifying him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact:

Alachua County Crime Stoppers | 352-372-7867

| www.stopcrime.tv Submit tips online

| 352-339-0506 | 352-393-7670 | quinnmt@cityofgainesville.org Submit tips to Detective Cpl. Matt Quinn352-339-0506352-393-7670

The investigation is ongoing.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: