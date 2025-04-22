Shooting at Easter event in Gainesville leaves three injured; police seeking suspect
ORLANDO, Fla. - A shooting at an Easter event in Gainesville on Sunday night left three people injured, including one with life-threatening wounds, according to the Gainesville Police Department.
Gunfire at Easter celebration
What we know:
The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. at TB McPherson Park, as attendees were leaving the community Easter celebration.
Police said an unidentified man opened fire into the crowd before fleeing the scene.
Officers present at the event rendered immediate aid to the victims until Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue arrived. All three individuals were transported to Shands at the University of Florida. Two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while one remains in critical condition.
Additional officers were dispatched to help manage traffic and crowds in the aftermath of the shooting.
Suspect not in custody
What we don't know:
GPD Officers described the suspect as a Black male wearing red shorts and a gray hoodie. The suspect has not yet been identified.
Have you seen this man?
What you can do:
GPD is asking the public for assistance in identifying him.
Anyone with information is urged to contact:
- Alachua County Crime Stoppers | 352-372-7867
- Submit tips online | www.stopcrime.tv
- Submit tips to Detective Cpl. Matt Quinn | 352-339-0506 | 352-393-7670 | quinnmt@cityofgainesville.org
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a report from the Gainesville Police Department and a post shared on GPD's social media.