Walmart employee shot inside Florida store in front of wife and kids, police say

Gunfire rang out inside a Gainesville Walmart on Wednesday night when police said punches were thrown during an argument.

‘This can’t be happening. This is my worst nightmare’

What we know:

Gunfire erupted inside a Gainesville Walmart on Wednesday night after a physical altercation broke out in an employee-only area of the store.

Police say 26-year-old Drevon Parker, a former Walmart employee, shot 36-year-old Antwain Johnson multiple times following a dispute. Johnson, who had reportedly thrown a punch, was with his wife and three children at the time of the shooting and is now in the ICU with serious injuries.

Authorities have charged Parker with attempted murder. The incident left Walmart shoppers and staff shaken as the store briefly became a scene of chaos and trauma for the Johnson family.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released detailed information about what sparked the argument between Johnson and Parker or how the confrontation escalated so rapidly. It’s also unclear how Parker, as a former employee, had access to a weapon inside the store and whether there were any previous grievances between the two men.

Walmart has not publicly commented on its internal security measures or Parker’s employment history.

The backstory:

Parker was reportedly no longer working at Walmart at the time of the shooting, raising questions about how and why he was present in a restricted area. Johnson, known by staff and shoppers as a devoted family man, was visiting the store with his wife and children when the confrontation occurred. It’s unclear whether any preexisting relationship or incident preceded the violent encounter.

What they're saying:

Three of Antwain Johnson’s children and his wife, Latravia Johnson, were right there when the shots were fired.

"He was sticking up for me and he always told me that he would die for me," said Latravia. "He always told me that if it ever came down to it, he would take a bullet for me and yesterday showed that."

Latravia said her husband is in the ICU after being shot multiple times.

"He cannot wiggle his feet," said Latravia. "He cannot feel you touching his toes."

Gainesville police said Antwain punched Parker during an argument in the employees’ only area of the store. That's when police say Parker, a former Walmart employee, pulled out a gun and shot Antwain multiple times.

Antwain’s 17-year-old daughter, Asia, said it was a nightmare.

"I was like, ‘Please God, this can’t be it. This has to be a testimony for him. This can’t be it!" said Asia. "It was terrifying because I was like, ’This can’t be happening. This is my worst nightmare.'"

In the 24 hours following the shooting, Latravia said her husband underwent multiple surgeries.

"They did surgery on his back because the bullet was close to his spinal cord. It did fracture the L3 and L4 vertebrae," said Latravia. "They say he’s going to need rehab. He can’t walk. He’s going to need physical therapy, so we have no idea when he’s coming home."

The Johnson’s are now focusing on Antwain’s recovery so he can come back home to his family.

"He loves his family. He adores us. We are everything," said Latravia. "You go to Walmart, I take the kids, he’s always showing us off to everybody. Everybody in Walmart knows the Johnson family."

What you can do:

The Johnson family has started a GoFundMe page to help with the medical bills.

