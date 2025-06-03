1 dead after dirt bike, ATV collide in Orlando, police say

The Brief A dirt bike and an ATV crashed on Sunday night in Orlando. One person was taken to the hospital and later died. Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.



One person is dead after a dirt bike and an ATV collided on Sunday night in Orlando, police say.

What happened?

What we know:

The Orlando Police Department says a dirt bike and an ATV collided around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

The crash took place in a wooded area near the 5500 block of Arnold Palmer Drive.

Officers said the ATV driver was taken to the hospital and later died.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released details on what led to the crash or the identity of the drivers.

What's next:

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

