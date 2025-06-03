Expand / Collapse search

1 dead after dirt bike, ATV collide in Orlando, police say

Published  June 3, 2025 12:03pm EDT
Orlando
The Brief

    • A dirt bike and an ATV crashed on Sunday night in Orlando.
    • One person was taken to the hospital and later died.
    • Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead after a dirt bike and an ATV collided on Sunday night in Orlando, police say.

What happened?

What we know:

The Orlando Police Department says a dirt bike and an ATV collided around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

The crash took place in a wooded area near the 5500 block of Arnold Palmer Drive.

Officers said the ATV driver was taken to the hospital and later died. 

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released details on what led to the crash or the identity of the drivers. 

What's next:

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident. 

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orlando Police Department in an email. 

