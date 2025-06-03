1 dead after dirt bike, ATV collide in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead after a dirt bike and an ATV collided on Sunday night in Orlando, police say.
What happened?
What we know:
The Orlando Police Department says a dirt bike and an ATV collided around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday night.
The crash took place in a wooded area near the 5500 block of Arnold Palmer Drive.
Officers said the ATV driver was taken to the hospital and later died.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not yet released details on what led to the crash or the identity of the drivers.
What's next:
Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orlando Police Department in an email.