University of Florida helps cat defy odds after being hit by car

The Brief University of Florida small animal surgery residents help a rescue cat overcome injuries likely sustained from being hit by a car.

Meet Nine Iron, a fearless feline who defied the odds after being found in a burned-down home.

A volunteer with the South Carolina Rescue, Pit Stop Pit Bull Rescue, responded to the scene. Sara Mobley, also a volunteer, recalls the condition Nine Iron was found in, with both front legs and his tail "crusted over" and just knew he was in alot of pain.

She decided to take in the black cat down on his luck and became his foster mom.

"They found out, OK, he probably does have an autoimmune disease. He was probably hit by a car and drugged because he had a hernia," Mobley said.

His legs were in rough shape, and after two months of care, a veterinarian decided to amputate his left leg to help him focus on healing his right leg.

That's when the University of Florida (UF) stepped in.

"We knew that he was going to be a pretty tough case from the get-go. He had some pretty extensive wounds," said Dr. John Hanlon, animal surgery resident at UF.

Hanlon, along with other animal surgery residents spent seven months providing intensive treatment, including skin grafts, vacuum-assisted wound closure, and even a custom 3-D printed wheelchair to help him move.

"It was unknown how well that was going to work, because cats can be a little bit finicky with things like that," Hanlon said.

It turns out, however, Nine Iron had a better way of getting around.

"He actually was able to kind of compensate and use his back legs really well and kind of stand up a bit kind of like a meerkat," Hanlon said.

Nine Iron will stay with Mobley for the rest of his recovery, but when he is ready for a forever home, there is a line of people at UF ready to take him home.

