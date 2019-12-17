Gov. DeSantis takes Nicole Montalvo murder case away from Aramis Ayala
Montalvo was murdered in October of 2019 and charges have yet to be filed despite an investigation that has been completed.
Online petition in memory of Nicole Montalvo gathering strong support for domestic violence victims
An online petition named after domestic violence victim Nicole Montalvo is getting strong support in the fight against domestic violence.
Father-in-law of murdered St. Cloud mother back in jail after judge revokes bond
Rivera was released from jail Monday after prosecutors took too long to bring forth more evidence for charges connecting him to Montalvo's murder.
New charges filed against estranged husband of murdered St. Cloud mother
Christopher Otero-Rivera was first arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder back on October 27 after his estranged wife’s body was found on his property in St. Cloud.
Father-in-law of murdered Florida mother facing new charge
Angel Rivera also filed a motion this week to be released on his own recognizance on a murder charge.
Man accused of killing Florida mother Nicole Montalvo to stay in jail because of probation charge
Christopher Otero-Rivera and his father, Angel Luis Rivera, were arrested in October in connection to Nicole Montalvo's murder.
Brother-in-law of Nicole Montalvo arrested on charges of child porn
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office says the brother-in-law of Nicole Montalvo was arrested on eight counts of possession of child pornography.
Florida sheriff calls woman's domestic abuse murder worst he's ever seen, calls for laws to change
“When this autopsy is done, people are going to be horrified,” the Sheriff said.
Estranged husband, father-in-law of Nicole Montalvo now charged with murder
Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson said late Sunday night that the estranged husband and father-in-law of Nicole Montalvo are now charged with murder.
Estranged husband of Nicole Montalvo and his father named as persons of interest in her disappearance
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office says human remains were found Friday in the search for a missing mother.