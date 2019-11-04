Expand / Collapse search

Brother-in-law of Nicole Montalvo arrested on charges of child porn

Brother-in-law of murdered mom arrested

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office says the brother-in-law of Nicole Montalvo was arrested on eight counts of possession of child pornography.

Deputies say Nicholas Rivera as taken into custody in Newman, Georgia by The United States Marshals Service on Friday.

Officials say he is in the process of being extradited back to Osceola County.

Detectives say evidence for Nicholas Rivera's arrest originated from information obtained while investigating Montalvo's disappearance and death.

Rivera's brother, Christopher Otero-Rivera, and father, Angel Luis Rivera, were both arrested and charged in the murder of Montalvo.

Investigators say Nicholas Rivera is considered a person of interest in Montalvo's murder.

Last week, Osceola County deputies also arrested Wanda Rivera, Nicholas Rivera's mother, on charges of providing false statements to investigators and tampering with evidence in connection with Montalvo's death.