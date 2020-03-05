Indictments filed against estranged husband, father-in-law for death of St. Cloud mother, court records show

article

Indictments have been filed against the estranged husband and father-in-law of a St. Cloud mother whose remains were found in October, court records show.

Nicole Montalvo was reported missing in October 2019 after dropping off her son with the child's father, Christopher Otero-Rivera. Deputies soon found her remains at a home in St. Cloud belonging to Otero-Rivera's parents. He and his father, Angel Luis Rivera, were both arrested.

New court records show that an indictment has been filed against Montalvo's estranged husband, Christopher Otero-Rivera, for Second-Degree Murder, Abuse of Dead Human, and Tampering with Evidence.

An indictment was also filed against Montalvo's father-in-law, Angel Luis Rivera, for Abuse of a Dead Human Body, Accessory After the Fact, and Tampering with Evidence.

FOX 35 is working to obtain more information regarding the indictments filed and more.

