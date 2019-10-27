Estranged husband, father-in-law of Nicole Montalvo now charged with murder

Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson said late Sunday night that the estranged husband and father-in-law of Nicole Montalvo are now charged with murder.

Christopher Otero-Rivera and his father, Angel Luis Rivera, are both charged with first-degree murder.

The news comes after an earlier news conference on the same day where Sheriff Gibson said the human remains found on a property in St. Cloud on Friday were determined to be that of missing mom Nicole Montalvo.

Montalvo's remains were found on Friday on the property of a home on the 3900 block of Hixon Avenue.

Montalvo was reported missing on Wednesday, but was last seen on Monday when she dropped off her son with Otero-Rivera.

On Sunday, detectives also searched a second property on Henry J. Avenue.

They said they found what they believe to be more human remains.

Investigators determined the property was also owned by the Rivera family.

During Sunday night's news conference, Sheriff Gibson said despite the charges, the investigation into Montalvo's death is far from over.

A vigil for Montalvo will be held at the St. Cloud lakefront on Monday night.