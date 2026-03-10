Pulse Nightclub Memorial: Crews start removing sign for preservation

The Brief On March 10, 2026, the City of Orlando began the multi-day process of removing the iconic sign from the former Pulse nightclub, marking the first step in the site's final demolition. This removal and the subsequent clearing of the building represent a major transition toward the construction of a permanent memorial dedicated to the victims and survivors. The city aims to have the completed memorial project finished by the fall of 2027.



City of Orlando crews are currently working to carefully take down the Pulse Nightclub sign, which has stood for nearly a decade.

What we know:

Crews with the city of Orlando began removing the Pulse sign from the former nightclub – the first step in the final demolition process.

Crews began the removal process on March 10, which is expected to continue for a few days.

The removal of the sign and the upcoming demolition of the nightclub building mark the next phase in the development of a permanent memorial, which is expected to be completed by the fall of 2027.

Preservation of history and memory

The dismantling of the Pulse sign is being carried out with extreme care, with crews taking the structure apart piece-by-piece to ensure its preservation for the future memorial site. All artifacts previously removed from inside the building are currently being stored in a local warehouse. The city plans to use these elements to create a space that honors the 49 victims, as well as the survivors and the broader community impacted by the 2016 tragedy.

The National Pulse Memorial will be at the site of the former nightclub – at 912 South Orange Avenue in Orlando – honoring victims, survivors and anyone else impacted on June 12, 2016.

Future memorial design progress

The project's design phase is currently 30% complete, featuring concepts such as:

The Angel Ellipse: A structure dedicated to honoring each of the individuals who lost their lives in the shooting.

A Pillar and Reflecting Pool: These elements will serve as the memorial's centerpiece, providing a tranquil environment for reflection and healing.

Prism Plaza and Private Gathering Spaces: Areas designed to allow visitors to commune, remember, and heal together.

The design process is expected to be completed by August 2026.

Learn more about the memorial process on pulseorlando.org.

The design group previously worked on major memorial projects, including the National September 11 Memorial.

Plans call for removing the Pulse nightclub building while preserving some elements to be included in exhibits at a planned visitor center.

Design features include rainbow colors throughout the site, an elliptical pathway surrounding much of the space and vertical poles honoring each life lost. The memorial’s centerpiece would include an obelisk and reflecting pool.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Pulse Memorial rendering

Designers said the space is intended to provide a place for reflection, remembrance and healing for survivors, families and the community.

Next steps for the pulse site

What's next:

Starting next Wednesday, March 18, the nightclub building itself will begin to be removed to clear the way for further construction. To protect the site and prepare for active construction, an 8-foot-tall fence has been installed along the perimeter of the property.