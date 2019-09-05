Orlando City eliminated in 1-1 draw with Cincinnati
Benji Michel scored a minute into extra time to give Orlando City a 1-1 tie with FC Cincinnati on Sunday.
Orlando Pride draw Sky Blue FC 1-1 in 2019 road finale
Orlando Pride (4-15-3, 15 points) earned a point in its final road match of the 2019 season, drawing Sky Blue FC (5-13-5, 20 points) 1-1 at Red Bull Arena on Sunday morning. Shelina Zadorsky scored her first professional goal in the match, while Sydney Leroux made her first appearance of the 2019 season - just three months after giving birth.
Orlando Pride closes out 2019 road campaign against Sky Blue FC
Orlando Pride (4-14-2, 14 points) returns to action on Sunday, Sept. 29 with its first visit to Red Bull Arena, taking on Sky Blue FC (5-13-4, 19 points). Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. ET with the match available to stream domestically on Yahoo! Sports and internationally across ESPN’s platforms.
Orlando City closes out two-game road trip at FC Cincinnati
Orlando City SC travels to face FC Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 29 to close out its 2019 regular-season road campaign with its first visit to Nippert Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.
Orlando City B falls 2-1 at Chattanooga
Orlando City B (3-19-4, 13 points) fell by a score of 2-1 against the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (9-8-9, 36 points) on Saturday night at David Stanton Field.
US men's soccer to play Canada in Orlando in November
The U.S. men's soccer team will play its Nov. 15 home Nations League match against Canada at Orlando, Florida.
Orlando City B continues road trip to Chattanooga
Orlando City B ontinues its four-game road trip, traveling to Tennessee to take on the Chattanooga Red Wolves on Saturday, Sept. 21. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET with the match available to stream on ESPN+.
Orlando City travels to face Houston Dynamo on Saturday
Orlando City SC (9-13-9, 36 points) heads back out on the road to face the Houston Dynamo (10-16-4, 34 points) on Saturday, Sept. 21. Kickoff is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET at BBVA Stadium.
Orlando City B loses 3-2 in five-goal thriller
Orlando City B (3-18-4, 13 points) began its four-game road trip by falling 3-2 to Toronto FC II (7-9-8, 29 points) at BMO Training Ground on Friday.
Nani scores twice, Orlando City draws New England 3-3
Nani notched a pair of goals for Orlando City against the New England Revolution in a 3-3 draw Saturday.
Orlando Pride fall to defending champions on Saturday
Orlando Pride (4-15-2, 14 points) dropped a 6-1 decision to the league-leading North Carolina Courage (12-4-4, 40 points) on Saturday night at WakeMed Soccer Park. Rachel Hill scored the lone goal for the Pride on the night, off an assist from Danica Evans.
Preview: Orlando Pride travel to face North Carolina on Saturday
Orlando Pride (4-14-2, 14 points) heads back out on the road to face the North Carolina Courage (11-4-4, 37 points) on Saturday, Sept. 14. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Orlando City host New England in crucial Eastern Conference match
Orlando City SC (9-13-8, 35 points) closes out a two-game home stand on Saturday, Sept. 14 against the New England Revolution (10-10-9, 39 points) in a pivotal Eastern Conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Exploria Stadium.
Orlando City B travels to Toronto for Friday match
Orlando City B travels to face Toronto FC II on Friday, Sept. 13 at BMO Training Ground. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. ET with the match available to stream on ESPN+.
Orlando Pride falls to the Chicago Red Stars 0-1
The Orlando Pride took on the Chicago Red Stars in Orlando at the Exploria Stadium on Wednesday.
Orlando Pride to host Breast Cancer Awareness match on October 12th
Orlando Pride will host its first ever Breast Cancer Awareness match on Saturday, Oct. 12, the team’s 2019 home finale. In addition, the match events will be bolstered by a league-wide online auction to benefit Libby’s Legacy , an Orlando-based non-profit selected by Pride defender Toni Pressley. Pressley, a four-year Pride veteran, announced she was diagnosed with breast cancer on Aug. 7.
Nani, Michel score for Orlando City in 2-2 draw against LAFC
Orlando City SC (9-13-8, 35 points) battled to a 2-2 draw with league-leaders Los Angeles FC (19-4-6, 63 points) on Saturday night at Exploria Stadium. Nani scored his team-leading tenth goal of the season in the match, while Benji Michel found the back of the net for the third time this season.
Orlando Pride return home for midweek match against Chicago
Orlando Pride (4-13-2, 14 points) return home to face the Chicago Red Stars (10-8-2, 32 points) on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Exploria Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET with the match set to be nationally televised on ESPNews and available internationally across ESPN’s platforms.
Orlando Pride travels to face Reign FC on Saturday
Orlando Pride (4-12-2, 14 points) travels to face Reign FC (7-5-6, 27 points) on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Cheney Stadium. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET with the match available to stream domestically on Yahoo! Sports and internationally through ESPN’s platforms.
Orlando City SC returns home to face Los Angeles FC on Saturday
Orlando City SC hosts league-leader Los Angeles FC on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Exploria Stadium, marking the first visit to Orlando for the 2018 MLS expansion side. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.