Here are the 8 theme nights Orlando City has planned for the 2023 season

The Orlando City Lions are hosting eight theme nights at Exploria Stadium for the 2023 season, and they're kicking off the first night with a fan-favorite.

Orlando City Sea Cows Night

On April Fools' Day, the team is bringing back a prank they've done in the past. They'll transform from the Orlando City Lions to the Orlando City Sea Cows. On that night, fans will be able to purchase limited-edition Sea Cows merchandise.

When: Saturday, April 1 vs. Nashville SC (7:30 p.m.)

Kids Night Out

To celebrate the end of the school year, the Lions will dedicate this night to its young fans. There will be video games, mascots, cartoons and more.

When: Saturday, May 27 vs. Atlanta United FC (7:30 p.m.)

Love Unites

The team plans to recognize the seven-year remembrance of the Pulse nightclub massacre by celebrating the City Beautiful's LGBTQ+ community.

When: Saturday, June 10 vs. Colorado Rapids (7:30 p.m.)

Americana Night

It's a celebration of the United States' independence. Come out for a Fourth of July jamboree before the game at the Mane Street Plaza, and watch the sky light up during the Lions' annual post-match fireworks show.

When: Tuesday, July 4 vs. Toronto FC (7:30 p.m.)

Military Appreciation Night

This night is all about celebrating and thanking our local veterans and active-duty military members that have and continue to serve our country.

When: Saturday, Aug. 26 vs. St. Louis CITY FC (7:30 p.m.)

Kick Childhood Cancer

In an effort to raise awareness and fundraising against childhood cancer, the team will host a superheroes night for young cancer patients.

On this night, pediatric cancer patients will be adorned in a mask and cape and will stand alongside their favorite superheroes.

When: Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Columbus Crew (7:30 p.m.)

Hispanic Heritage Night

To celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month, Orlando City says this night will be filled with Hispanic-inspired music, food, games and more.

When: Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. CF Montréal (7:30 p.m.)

Fan Appreciation Night

On the final theme night at Exploria Stadium, the soccer team will celebrate their biggest fans with fun, extra giveaways and prizes.

When: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. New England Revolution (7:30 p.m.)