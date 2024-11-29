Orlando City set to make history in Eastern Conference Final
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC is on the brink of making club history as the Lions prepare to host the New York Red Bulls in the MLS Eastern Conference Final on Saturday night.
A win would send Orlando City to its first-ever MLS Cup, a milestone eagerly anticipated by the team and its fans.
The Lions, slight favorites heading into the matchup, are riding high after a commanding victory over Atlanta United last week that secured their spot in the conference final.
"There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the club right now," a team representative said. "We’re ready for the challenge."
MORE STORIES:
- Orlando warehouse fire: New wrongful death lawsuit filed in fireworks explosion
- Residents still displaced after Thanksgiving Day standoff ends in deadly shooting
- Cruise passengers worried about safety after unexpected diversion to Haiti
- New video shows suspect in 3-year-old cold case murder of DJ Lamar White
- Festive holiday events at Orlando’s top theme parks
Saturday’s game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Inter & Co. Stadium, where fans are expected to pack the stands and bring electrifying energy to support the home team.
Adding to the buzz, Orlando soccer fans are also celebrating a recent victory for women’s soccer in the city, marking a big week for the local soccer community.
This marks Orlando City’s first appearance in the Eastern Conference Final, a significant step for the club as it eyes its maiden MLS Cup. Fans are hopeful the Lions can continue their historic run and secure a place in the championship match.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX 35 News app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV