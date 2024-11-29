Orlando City set to make history in Eastern Conference Final

Orlando City SC is on the brink of making club history as the Lions prepare to host the New York Red Bulls in the MLS Eastern Conference Final on Saturday night.

A win would send Orlando City to its first-ever MLS Cup, a milestone eagerly anticipated by the team and its fans.

The Lions, slight favorites heading into the matchup, are riding high after a commanding victory over Atlanta United last week that secured their spot in the conference final.

"There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the club right now," a team representative said. "We’re ready for the challenge."

Saturday’s game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Inter & Co. Stadium, where fans are expected to pack the stands and bring electrifying energy to support the home team.

Adding to the buzz, Orlando soccer fans are also celebrating a recent victory for women’s soccer in the city, marking a big week for the local soccer community.

This marks Orlando City’s first appearance in the Eastern Conference Final, a significant step for the club as it eyes its maiden MLS Cup. Fans are hopeful the Lions can continue their historic run and secure a place in the championship match.

