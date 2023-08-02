Lions travel to South Florida to take on Inter Miami CF, Lionel Messi

article

Orlando City took on Inter Miami Wednesday in the first meeting between the two clubs since Lionel Messi joined Miami this summer. Some Orlando fans are already looking ahead on the schedule for when Messi and Miami visit the City Beautiful on Sept. 24.

"I think it’s great for the MLS that they’re attracting talent like that — world-class talent," season ticket holder Glenn Bukowski said.

"It’s about a team, not one player," season ticket holder Brett Simmons said.

Jason Siegel, Greater Orlando Sports Commission President and CEO, said Messi only adds to the rivalry.

"I mean you’re talking about somebody who has 480 million Instagram followers," Siegel said.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 02: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF shoots against Kyle Smith #24 of Orlando City SC in the first half during the Leagues Cup 2023 Round of 32 match between Orlando City SC and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on Expand

Exploria Stadium seats 25,500 fans. The price of admission on Ticketmaster is nearly $300 with fees and that’s standing room only. It only costs $15 to get in for the game against Columbus on Sept. 16.

"I would imagine the energy around Exploria Stadium will be off the charts," Siegel said.

Simmons additional tickets for the game against Miami thanks to a season ticket member pre-sale."

I will be there [on Sept. 24]," Simmons said. "It’s an event. Will be there again to support our club and our city as we trash these chumps from Miami. This city runs purple. Not pastel pink."

Siegel said his commission is advertising future Brightline service between Miami and Orlando that is scheduled to start in September in hopes of attracting more fans from South Florida.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24.