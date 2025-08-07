Orlando City signs Spanish defender Adrián Marín from SC Braga

The Brief Orlando City SC has signed Spanish defender Adrián Marín from SC Braga through 2026, with a club option for 2027. The 28-year-old brings experience from top European competitions, including the UEFA Europa League and Champions League, and recently helped Braga win the 2023–24 Portuguese League Cup. Marín will wear No. 21 and is pending visa and transfer approvals.



Orlando City SC has signed Spanish defender Adrián Marín from Portuguese club Sporting Clube de Braga, the team announced Thursday.

What we know:

Marín joins the Lions through the 2026 season with a club option for 2027, pending receipt of his P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Marín, 28, came up through the Villarreal CF academy in Spain and made his professional debut in a UEFA Europa League qualifying match in 2014. Over his career, he has made 212 appearances, tallying six goals and six assists while playing for clubs including Villarreal, Deportivo Alavés and SC Braga.

While with Braga, Marín helped secure the 2023–24 Portuguese League Cup title and appeared in both the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Champions League. Internationally, he has represented Spain at the U-17, U-18, U-19 and U-21 levels, scoring three goals for the U-19 squad.

What they're saying:

"Adrián is an experienced and versatile defender who adds quality, consistency and tactical flexibility to our back line," said Orlando City General Manager and Sporting Director Ricardo Moreira. "He’s competed at a high level in one of Europe’s top leagues and brings the type of leadership and composure we value on and off the pitch."

Marín will wear No. 21 for Orlando City.