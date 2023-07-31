Can Orlando City overcome Messi, Inter Miami in Leagues Cup showdown? See latest odds

Orlando City SC will travel to South Florida to face Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF in the Leagues Cup on Wednesday – but do they even have a chance of winning?

The latest odds from Oddspedia and FanDuel favor Miami (-132), but Orlando isn't out of the game yet with odds at +280. A draw has odds of +270 as of Monday afternoon.

In the 10 matches that the two Florida teams have played against each other, Orlando City has come out on top most of the time, 6-2-2.

This marks the first time Orlando City will face Inter Miami with Messi at the helm, however.

The Argentine soccer star made his Inter Miami debut on July 21 and scored the winning goal off a free kick, breaking the internet in the process. Wednesday marks his third-ever game for the David Beckham-owned squad.

Inter Miami CF is scheduled to host Orlando City in the Leagues Cup Round of 32 on Wednesday. The time is still TBD. Viewers can watch the match on a paid streaming service.

The winner will face either FC Dallas or Mazatlán FC in the Round of 16, according to the MLS.