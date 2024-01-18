Orlando's Exploria Stadium now has a new name

Stream FOX 35 News:

Goodbye Exploria Stadium, hello Inter&Co Stadium!

Orlando City and Orlando Pride officials held a press conference on Thursday afternoon to announce the stadium naming rights update. You can watch the press conference in the video player above.

News of the newly named Inter&Co Stadium comes weeks after the Orlando Magic announced its home arena would be renamed from the Amway Center to the Kia Center.

Inter&Co, a Brazil-based provider of financial and digital commerce services, became City and Pride's official financial institution in September. This marks the first international partner for Orlando City, and is also the first financial institution with Latin American roots to own the naming rights of a major stadium in the U.S., according to Orlando City.

"We are excited to take our partnership with Orlando to the next level. This is a breakthrough moment for our company as we expand our presence in the United States -- it will allow us to connect with Orlando’s young and diverse population, including a vibrant Latino community, through our shared love for soccer," said Inter&Co CEO João Vitor Menin. "And we could not have asked for a better partner to build upon this state-of-the-art venue where Central Floridians come together and visitors from all over the world have memorable experiences."

