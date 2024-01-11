Orlando City's Duncan McGuire hopes to make most of opportunity during USMNT winter camp

Orlando City forward Duncan McGuire hopes to make the most of his opportunity during U.S. Soccer’s winter camp.

"Putting on the first team practice uniform, it’s definitely a special feeling. It’s very exciting," McGuire said.

"He had a fantastic year with Orlando. He scored 14 or 15 goals. Standout player. So, he earned his call-up. It’s great when players put themselves in positions to earn things like that," U.S. men's national soccer team head coach Gregg Berhalter said.

McGuire and 23 other MLS-based players practiced at Osceola Heritage Park on Thursday. It’s part of an eight-day camp, where coaches get to work with players and evaluate talent for potential senior team roster spots. The U.S. has significant competition coming up, which includes the 2024 Olympics. It will be their first time back since 2008.

ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 24: Orlando City forward Duncan McGuire (13) kicks the ball away from Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi (30) during the soccer match between Inter Miami and Orlando City on September 24, 2023 at Exploria Stadium, in Or

"For us, it is an important tournament for us, for our younger players to gain international experience," Berhalter said.

The past year has been a whirlwind for McGuire. He was drafted out of Creighton University in late December 2022 and was Orlando City’s leading scorer across all competitions in his rookie season.

This experience with the senior team is invaluable.

"I’m trying to leave a good impression to coaches over my abilities for what I can do. Definitely trying to learn as much as possible and be open to criticism and learn as much as I can," McGuire said.

The final roster will be decided ahead of the team’s friendly against Slovenia on January 20.