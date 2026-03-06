Orlando nurse accused of sexual battery on patient arrested over 1 year later: Why the delay?

The Brief A nurse at Advent Health is accused of sexual battery on a patient. He’s also accused of administering morphine after the patient said she did not want it. It took over a year for the nurse to be arrested.



A nurse at AdventHealth in Orlando, accused of sexually battering a patient over a year ago, was only arrested this month, with law enforcement citing delays in obtaining information from the hospital as a major factor.

Police say 46-year-old Abedinecho Katue allegedly entered a patient’s room despite instructions to stay out, sexually assaulted her, and administered morphine after she reported the incident.

Why was he just now arrested?

The backstory:

A nurse at AdventHealth in Orlando is accused of sexually battering a patient, then giving her morphine to knock her out after she reported the incident to other hospital staff.

Orlando Police say a nurse told detectives 46-year-old Abedinecho Katue went into the patient’s room even after his manager told him to stay out, and gave her morphine, even after being instructed not to.

Abedinecho Katue

The investigative documents talk at length about how uncooperative AdventHealth was with law enforcement.

Katue’s arrest report says the patient, an amputee recovering from a separate surgery, felt uncomfortable with his comments before the incident, and recorded him, catching him saying, "I can’t remember the last time I took care of such a young, black, beautiful girl like you."

Timeline:

Below is a timeline of events as outlined by investigators:

January 26, 2025: Patient alleges Katue sexually battered her. Police respond to the hospital to interview her.

January 27, 2025: Orlando Police contact AdventHealth’s attorney for the first time.

February 25, 2025: Subpoenas issued and served to AdventHealth’s attorney.

March 21, 2025: Police follow up with AdventHealth’s attorney over his lack of contact.

May 29, 2025: Police again follow up with AdventHealth’s attorney over him not complying with the subpoena.

June 3, 2025: The attorney provides subpoena documents but still does not facilitate interviews with witnesses.

July 2, 2025: Charge nurse on shift interviews, but the nurse technician does not attend.

August 7, 2025: Police attempt to contact a nurse technician, to no avail.

September 22, 2025: Police email AdventHealth’s attorney asking to interview the nurse technician.

October 30, 2025: Police reach out to a different attorney with AdventHealth about the other attorney having gone five weeks without responding.

November 20, 2025: Police schedule an interview with the nurse technician, who does not show up.

January 9, 2026: The nurse technician on shift at the time of the alleged incident interviews.

February 13, 2026: Judge signs warrant for Katue’s arrest.

Law enforcement expert weighs in

What they're saying:

Jamie Copenhaver, a law enforcement expert, says the length of time AdventHealth’s attorneys took to make information available is unusual.

"I mean, you're talking about a heinous crime. You're talking potentially a predator that's still on the street."

He says subpoenas should normally be answered in 30–60 days.

"That is signed and ordered by the court for that individual to produce these records," he explained. "To withhold this information is just, it's crushing to that detective who's trying to make an arrest and get this person before justice."

What AdventHealth is saying

FOX 35 News asked AdventHealth and its attorneys several questions.

Was Katue permitted to continue working at AdventHealth while police investigated these claims? Was this incident ever reported to the nursing board (his nursing license is still active and has no disciplinary or administrative action filed)? Does AdventHealth require a second person to be present as gynecological or pelvic exams are performed by male medical providers on female patients?

All AdventHealth responded was, "Patient safety is our top priority, and we take allegations of this kind seriously. In accordance with our policy, the team member has been placed on leave pending the outcome of this case."

AdventHealth did not respond to a request for clarification about whether Katue was placed on leave after the Orlando Police Department began its investigation, or if he was allowed to work for the past year during the investigation and only placed on leave after his arrest.

Katue has posted videos to social media multiple times after the start of OPD’s investigation, showing him in scrubs and wearing an Advent Health badge, seemingly taken inside a hospital.