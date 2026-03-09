Donald King: Motorcyclist rear-ended on I-4 by alleged unlicensed, drunk driver dies

The Brief A motorcycle rider who was rear-ended on Interstate 4 by a suspected unlicensed, drunk, and potentially undocumented driver has died, according to FHP. FHP confirmed to FOX 35 on Monday that Donald King had died from injuries sustained in the crash. Family remembered King as a loving and caring father and grandfather, "the type of guy who would help you through just about anything," and someone who loved planning surprise trips home. He previously worked as a corrections deputy for the Lake County Jail. FHP said the charges against the suspect, Edin Amaya Reyes, would be upgraded to DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.



A motorcycle rider who was rear-ended by a suspected unlicensed, drunk, and potentially undocumented driver more than a week ago on Interstate 4, has died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP confirmed to FOX 35 on Monday that Donald King died from injuries sustained in the Feb. 28 crash.

King was remembered by family and friends as a loving and caring father and grandfather – and someone who loved to plan surprise trips to visit his family. He previously worked as a corrections deputy at the Lake County Jail, and was part of a biker club.

"My best friend, my hero, and the absolute best father I could’ve ever asked for has sadly passed away," McKenzie King, Donald's daughter, wrote in an update on a GoFundMe page.

"Thank you everybody who has sent in prayers, donations, or even shared core memories they’ve had the chance to share with him. He was such a supportive, loving, and outgoing man with a soul filled with so much light to share with the world."

Charged to be upgraded against suspect

FHP said in the wake of King's death, the charges against the alleged suspect, Edwin Gabriel Amaya Reyes, 30, would be upgraded to DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

He was previously booked into jail on charges of DUI, causing serious injury to another, driving without a license, and failure to stop/stay at the scene of a crash.

Edwin Amaya Reyes

FHP said Reyes was found hiding in some woods after the crash, which happened on westbound Interstate 4, near mile marker 104 in Seminole County. A female passenger he was with was found hiding underneath a nearby bridge, FHP said.

According to the FHP crash report, Reyes has never had a valid driver's license. His BAC was found to be .215, more than two times the legal limit (In Florida, the legal limit is .08).

He was found with a Guatemalan passport. An ICE detainer was placed following his arrest, records state.

Records: Cited twice before for driving without a license

FOX 35 looked into Reyes' driving history and found that he had been cited or charged at least twice before for driving without a license. In both 2018 and 2022, he was stopped in Lake County and Levy County. He was found guilty and fined in both of those cases, according to online court records.

In 2024, he was flashed by a red light camera for allegedly failing to stop at a red light. He received a fine in that case.

Timeline:

2018: Stopped for driving without a license in Umatilla, Lake County. Pleaded no contest, adjudicated guilty, and ordered to pay a $250 fine.

2022: Stopped in Levy County for driving without a license. Adjudicated guilty and ordered to pay a $270 fine.

2024: Caught by a red light camera for failure to stop at an intersection in Kissimmee. Issued a civil citation for $264.

2026: Arrested on suspicion of driving without a license, driving under the influence, and leaving the scene of an injury crash.

The backstory:

According to FHP's report, Reyes, who was behind the wheel of a Nissan Altima, slammed into the back of King's Harley-Davidson bike, throwing him from the bike, and causing the bike to flip over the vehicle.

King had stopped along the shoulder of the highway and was preparing to get back on when he was hit, a witness told FHP.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on westbound I-4, near mile marker 104.