Orlando City soccer player, wife arrested after fight outside downtown club: police

An Orlando City Soccer Club player and his wife were arrested after a fight outside a nightclub in downtown Orlando, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Mason Stajduhar, a 26-year-old goalkeeper, and his wife Tatiana Stajduhar, 25, were both charged with disorderly conduct, arrest records show.

Police said that at around 1 a.m. on Sunday, officers on patrol were flagged down in front of Tier nightclub in reference to a fight.

Bouncers removed Mason Stajduhar from the club and had resisted the security officers by "pulling away" and trying to get back inside after an altercation that happened with his wife, according to an arrest affidavit. When police arrived, Mason Stajduhar was "actively resisting security officers" as they tried to detain him on the ground.

Mason Stajduhar (left) and Tatiana Stajduhar (right) were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on April 28, 2024. (Photo: Orlando Police Department)

The club manager told police that the Stajduhars were "being disrespectful and causing a scene at the front entrance of the nightclub," the affidavit said. They both appeared to be drunk and were reportedly yelling at the female employees at the door.

"While on the ground, Mason had stated that the bouncers of Tier nightclub had hit his wife which is why he had pushed past the officers and tried to reenter the club. Mason had admitted his fault in resisting the security officers and only wanted to make sure his wife was okay," the affidavit said.

FOXBOROUGH, MA - JUNE 17: Mason Stajduhar #31 of Orlando City SC adjusts the wall during a game between Orlando City SC and New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium on June 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photo Expand

During Mason Stajduhar's arrest, Tatiana Stajduhar was allegedly "screaming obscenities" at the officers, the affidavit said. She also allegedly pushed an officer with an open hand to get to her husband. During her arrest, she actively resisted and continued to yell, calling an officer a "stupid b****," the affidavit continued.

Police said "discretion was used" and she was not charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence, according to the affidavit.

ORLANDO, FL - AUGUST 12: Orlando City goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar (31) warms up before the Leagues Cup Quarterfinal match between Orlando City SC and Santos Laguna on August 12, 2021, at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, FL. (Photo by Joe Petro/Icon Sports Expand

A spokesperson for Orlando City shared the following comment with FOX 35 regarding the goalkeeper's arrest:

"The Club is aware that goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar was arrested early Sunday morning. We are currently gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time."

Stajduhar signed with Orlando City Soccer Club as a Homegrown player in 2016.