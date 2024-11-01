Lions fall to Charlotte FC, sets up deciding game in MLS Cup Playoffs

Stream FOX 35 News

The Orlando City Lions lost in a penalty shootout Friday night to Charlotte FC in the second game of Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

After a scoreless 90 minutes, the match went straight to penalties, with Charlotte clinching a 3-1 victory on their home turf.

The teams will face off again for the third and final game in the best-of-three series. The decisive match, sponsored by Orlando Health, will kick off at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Orlando’s Inter&Co Stadium.

"Overall, it was a rocky game for both teams. Our second half was much better and, at the end, we could have won it and we have that sensation [of winning]," said Head Coach Oscar Pareja. The other game, that is the PKs, is obviously frustration but it’s part of this game. It’s something that I want to stick with, and the players have to have the [positivity] and courage that we always have to go and finish our game at home [next week]. We’re ready for all of our fans to be there [Inter&Co Stadium] to finish this game at home. It will be fine."

The Lions will look to secure the series victory and advance in front of their home fans in the next match.

