SunRail offering free service on Sunday as Orlando City hosts Inter Miami

SunRail is offering limited free service for residents and soccer fans on Sunday, September 24, 2023, as Orlando City Soccer hosts Inter Miami match at Exploria Stadium.

The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. with the first train leaving the DeBary station at 4 p.m. Riders are asked to disembark at the Church Street Station and make the short walk west on Church Street to Exploria Stadium. For the complete SunRail service event schedule, please visit www.SunRail.com.

This special weekend SunRail service is being made possible through funding from the City of Orlando’s Downtown Development Board. For more information about SunRail including fares, schedule, and station locations, please visit SunRail.com or download the SunRail app.