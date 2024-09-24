Who killed Mark Anthony Stewart? Mother seeks justice in son’s decades-old murder

Mark Anthony Stewart's murder in 2006 remains a cold case. Stewart, 22, was killed while riding his bike, just minutes from home.

His mother, heartbroken and angry, remains determined to find justice for her son and refuses to give up the search for the person responsible for his death.

For Pauline Stewart, walking the road where her son, Mark Anthony Stewart, took his last breath is a painful reminder of a tragedy that shattered her life.

"He was only a couple of blocks away when he was shot," Stewart said.

Her 2son was left to die on Old Dixie Road, she said, the victim of a single gunshot that turned her world upside down.

"I want justice. I want them to pay for what they did. He was innocent, just coming home, and somebody thought they could just shoot him," she said.

FOX 35 News has followed the cold case since Mark’s family and friends began their quest to find the killer. Eighteen years later, Pauline’s pain remains raw, but it continues to fuel her determination for justice.

Every year, she puts up new posters with her son’s picture in the area where he died, keeping his story and memory alive in hopes that someone will call in a tip and help bring a killer to justice.

"I just hope they find the person," she said.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the case since 2006.

"This is a tough case," said Tod Goodyear, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office. Detectives believe the shooting was likely random, and Mark wasn’t specifically targeted. "We don’t have a relationship between the victim and suspect that we know of," Goodyear said.

"Mark was in the wrong place at the wrong time," Pauline added.

Complicating the investigation is the lack of technology back in 2006. Old Dixie Road, a rural stretch, had several homes at the time, but none with surveillance cameras. No video evidence or vehicle descriptions were captured.

"If this happened today, there would probably be some type of evidence from a doorbell camera," Goodyear explained.

As technology advances, investigators are revisiting old evidence, hoping for breakthroughs. "There are some things we can now compare," Goodyear said.

Despite chasing multiple leads in the initial investigation, none led to an arrest. However, the sheriff’s office remains confident that someone knows the identity of the killer and hasn’t come forward.

"We need the community’s help. Someone knows something about this case," Goodyear said.

After 18 years, Pauline Stewart’s pain is still fresh, but her resolve is unwavering.

"Closure and justice. I want the person to pay," she said.

There is a $7,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeLine and leave an anonymous tip and 800-423-TIPS (8477). The sheriff’s office continues to follow leads and seek justice for Mark.

