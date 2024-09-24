Porch pirate dressed as fake Amazon delivery worker targets homes, neighbors say

Neighbors in Apopka say a porch pirate is targeting homes dressed as an Amazon delivery worker.

"I was just really angry," said Gordon Hudak.

Instead of spending Monday afternoon programming his wife's new iPhone 16, Gordon Hudak was filing a police report after just being the target of a suspected porch pirate in a bold disguise.

"The guy who took it had an Amazon vest. I thought - why would Amazon take my package," said Hudak.

Hudak says his doorbell video alerted him when a FedEx driver delivered the package. The alleged thief swiped it minutes later.

"He must have been following him or something," said Hudak.

Neighbors on Summit Chase Ave. shared another angle. It shows the person parking one house down before casually walking over.

MORE STORIES:

Hudak posted about it on the Apopka community Facebook group. Others started chiming in saying they too had seen him in their neighborhood. Neighbors say it makes them nervous trying to figure out who is a real delivery driver....and who is a fake.

"How can we trust now that we're getting a delivery from Amazon or FedEx if they're now faking those brands," said Juliane Kaminsky.

Amazon spokesperson Austin Stowe released a statement to FOX 35 News, which read, "We're looking into this incident and recognize that, unfortunately, there are bad actors who wear look-alike apparel to steal packages from customers’ homes. We encourage anyone who’s been a victim of theft to report the crime to the police and to notify Amazon Customer Service so we can provide any assistance possible."

The company says it monitors the internet for unauthorized Amazon apparel.

It also cautioned customers that people who make deliveries on behalf of Amazon do not routinely knock on doors nor ask customers to sign a receipt for packages.

Hudak says the iPhone cost over $1,000, and thankfully AT&T, replaced it.

In the meantime, he wants neighbors to keep an eye out.

"It's in the hands of the Apopka Police," said Hudak, "So, let them do their job. [I] just want my neighbors to be aware of what's going on."

FedEx also released a statement to FOX35. A company spokesperson wrote, "The security of our customers’ shipments is our top priority. We regularly work with law enforcement on security matters, and we encourage any customer who believes a shipment has been stolen to immediately contact police. Additionally, FedEx offers customers innovative visibility technologies to give our customers added peace of mind when it comes to the reliable delivery of their packages. Tools such as FedEx Delivery Manager, Estimated Delivery Time Window, and the FedEx mobile app offer customers more control over the timing and location of their deliveries."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: