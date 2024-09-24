Orange County to sell land once planned for National Pulse Museum
ORLANDO, Fla. - A plot of land on Kaley Street, once slated for the National Pulse Museum, is going up for sale.
Orange County commissioners voted Tuesday to put the property on the market.
The OnePulse Foundation purchased the land in 2019 using money from the county’s tourist development tax. However, after the foundation dissolved last year, ownership of the property reverted to the county.
National Pulse Museum rendering for property at 438 W Kaley St, Orlando. Designs by Coldefy & Associés with RDAI and Orlando-based HHCP Architects.
County officials now plan to sell the land and use the proceeds to fund other projects.
