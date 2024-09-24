Bond denied for suspect in deadly shooting of youth football coach at Melbourne park

Melbourne police officers arrested an alleged shooter days after a local youth football coach was gunned down in front of families.

Police arrested Andrew Guzman on Monday, and a judge kept him on "no bond" status at his first appearance on Tuesday.

A memorial is growing at the Eddie Lee Taylor Park in south Melbourne. This marks the third shooting in the area in less than three weeks.

There was a youth football game going on at the park at the time of the shooting, so families ran for cover when they heard gunshots near the entrance of the park.

"It’s a tragedy. It’s really a tragedy. It’s heartbreaking for me after all the work we try to do to make sure it’s a safe place," said Patricia Pearson, who lives nearby and is always involved with community youth activities at the park.

Melbourne police say the shooting stemmed from a fight over a girl. Andrew Guzman allegedly shot Devin and Michael Lakes several times as they tried to leave the park.

Police say both victims are brothers. Devin died and Michael is still fighting for his life in the hospital.

"I’m hurt, and I feel very bad by what happened," said Dorothy Linson, who was at the park when the shooting happened. At first, she thought fireworks were going off.

She says kids who were there hid near her van for cover.

"We just got to stoop down, stoop down, stoop down," she said.

The alleged suspect was ordered to stay behind bars on Tuesday. A judge didn’t give him bond on his three charges of first-degree pre-meditated murder, attempted first-degree pre-meditated murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Since the shooting, the local youth football team canceled practice on the field. They also posted on Facebook, they are trying to find a new location for the team to practice at. Neighbors are asking for more police patrols in the area.

