Seminole County preps for Helene as flooding concerns grow

Seminole County is especially worried about the soon-to-be Hurricane Helene because they have only just recovered from flooding in different locations around the city.

"Any little bit of water is just going to exasperate the already dangerous conditions out there," said Seminole County Emergency Management Director Alan Harris.

Sandbag stations are up and running. FOX 35’s crews saw lots of people filling them on Tuesday. However, many others said they didn’t know a storm was coming.

"I didn’t realize this storm was going to be so forceful or so big," Maggie Cintron, who lives in Longwood told FOX 35. "I guess I better get ready, huh."

That’s the problem for many people – this storm kind of snuck up on us.

"They usually kind of sneak up on you," said Jonathan Kraus, who lives in a Lower Flood Zone in Winter Springs, but for the most part, we stay well-informed."

In Longwood, people living in the Shadow Bay community said a drainpipe that a neighbor filled with cement means they have had to stay ready for flooding at any time.

"Sandbags have become a part of the landscape here now," said Cintron.

In Sanford, Public Works crews spent Tuesday making space in culverts and retention ponds, clearing out drains, and simply trying to ensure water had somewhere to go.

Sanford Public Works Director Brynt Johnson told FOX 35 there are some areas of concern for the city.

"People along the shores of Lake Monroe should watch for lake levels to start rising after the storm, with the older sections of Mayfair being the most vulnerable. People that live along connected canals, lakes, and other waterways should pay attention to staging during the storm. Otherwise, we recommend anyone in a low-lying area that has experienced flooding in the past to be prepared."

Winter Springs Public Works said they also have some low-lying areas they are monitoring. Right now, Winter Springs Public Information Officer Matt Reeser says they’re in Storm Mode.

"Storm mode is, everybody goes out, and we just start hitting the trouble spots and then working our way out to the rest of the city, just to make sure the pipes are clean and that water will move when it needs to," said Reeser.

Seminole County’s Emergency Management Director told FOX 35 days on with constant rain earlier in the month means the ground is already saturated, and rivers and lakes are already full.

"The issue with this particular storm is that there's no capacity," said Harris. "All of our retention ponds are pretty full. Our river is at just below action stage."

Seminole County’s emergency management is in a "Level 2 Activation."

Level 3 would mean simply monitoring things. Level 1 means all hands on deck. This is a partial activation.

