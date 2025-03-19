Which Central Florida cities are the most and least expensive to rent in?

The Brief Leesburg emerged as the most budget-friendly city in the Orlando metro with one-bedroom apartments renting for $1,030, according to an analysis conducted by Zumper. Clermont, however, was named the most expensive, with rent for one-bedroom apartments listed at $1,650. While homeownership is a financial goal for many Americans, rising mortgage rates and persistently high home prices have made renting a more affordable option than owning a home with a mortgage. However, Orlando and Palm Bay have the narrowest cost gaps, with renting costing only about $90 to $128 less per month than owning.



Looking for an affordable place to live in Central Florida? A new study by Zumper aims to assist you in finding the perfect spot.

The online rental platform, which helps people find apartments, analyzed active listings from February across the Orlando metro area to determine which cities are the most and least expensive to rent in. Here were the findings:

Leesburg deemed the most affordable

By the numbers:

Leesburg emerged as the most budget-friendly city, with one-bedroom apartments renting for $1,030, according to the report. Ocala followed closely at $1,190, while Palm Bay's rents were slightly higher at $1,240.

Clermont identified as the most expensive

Meanwhile, Clermont was named the most expensive in the Orlando metro, with rent for one-bedroom apartments listed at $1,650. Kissimmee ranked as the second most expensive city, with rents reaching $1,590, while Apopka followed in third place at $1,540.

In February, the state median for a one-bedroom went for $1,606.

Check out how other cities in the Orlando metro are ranked by one-bedroom rent, from the highest to the lowest:

Renting is now cheaper than owning, data shows

While homeownership is a financial goal for many Americans, rising mortgage rates and persistently high home prices have made renting a more affordable option than owning a home with a mortgage. This finding comes from an analysis conducted by LendingTree.

The cost gap between renting and owning has widened across the country, making homeownership less affordable for many Americans. In some metros, the difference is drastic, with renters saving over $1,000 per month compared to homeowners with a mortgage.

For Central Florida, however, Orlando and Palm Bay have the narrowest cost gaps, with renting costing only about $90 to $128 less per month than owning.

How to afford monthly rent

Dig deeper:

Ramsey Solutions offers practical advice on how to manage monthly rent expenses on its website. Tips include getting a roommate, renting a room instead of an entire apartment and moving to a more affordable location.