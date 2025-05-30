1 seriously injured after domestic-related shooting in Orange County, deputies say

The Brief A shooting took place Friday morning in the 4800 block of Betty Sue Terrace in Orange County. Deputies say a man in his 50s was shot and seriously injured. Investigators believe the incident was domestic-related.



One person has been seriously injured following a shooting Friday morning in Orange County, deputies say.

What happened?

What we know:

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) said they responded to a shooting call around 10:05 a.m. on Friday, May 30, to the 4800 block of Betty Sue Terrace in Orange County.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 50s who had been shot. The man was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Investigators believe the incident was domestic-related.

FILE - File image of crime scene tape. (FOX TV Stations)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the name of the man shot, and it is unclear whether the man will recover. Investigators have not confirmed if there are any identified suspects in the case or what events led to the shooting.

What's next:

FOX 35 News has reached out to OCSO for more information on the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: