John Thrasher, former FSU president, Florida House speaker, dies: officials

John Thrasher, former president of Florida State University and former Speaker of the Florida House, has died.

Gov. Ron DeSantis shared the news on social media Friday morning, posting the following message on X:

"Casey and I are sad to learn that John Thrasher has passed away. John was a decorated combat veteran, served the state well as both Speaker of the House and as a Florida senator, and provided great leadership as the president of his alma mater, Florida State University. John lived a remarkable life — and he made a big difference in the lives of so many in our state. We send our condolences to Jean and the entire Thrasher family. RIP."

Thrasher died following a battle with cancer his family announced on Friday, the Tallahassee Democrat reported. He was 81.

Who was John Thrasher?

John Thrasher served as the 15th president of Florida State University from November 2014 to August 2021.

As president of FSU, Thrasher elevated the university’s national standing by advancing its research mission, leading a $1 billion fundraising campaign, promoting diversity and inclusion, and attracting top-tier students.

The FSU alumnus and decorated Army veteran had a distinguished career as a lawyer, lobbyist, and public servant, holding key roles including general counsel of the Florida Medical Association, Speaker of the Florida House, chair of FSU’s Board of Trustees, and chair of the Republican Party of Florida.

He leaves behind a wife, Jean, three children and multiple grandchildren.

