Gov. DeSantis signs bill, Florida to recognize gold and silver as legal tender starting in 2026
APOPKA, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Tuesday that sets the stage for Florida to recognize gold and silver as legal tender, allowing the precious metals to be used for transactions and certain tax payments beginning July 1, 2026.
What we know:
The legislation, aimed at bolstering "financial sovereignty," requires coins used as legal tender to be stamped with their weight, purity and mint of origin. While using or accepting gold and silver will be optional, the bill mandates that businesses wishing to accept the metals be licensed. It also requires check cashers and money service businesses to accept the metals.
"This is our ability to give you the financial freedom to be able to protect yourself against the declining value of the dollar," DeSantis said at a press conference in Apopka.
The measure also exempts purchases of gold and silver from sales tax. DeSantis pointed to gold’s tripling in value since 2015 as a hedge against inflation and what he described as "perennial deficit spending in Washington."
The legislation marks one of the most significant state-level efforts to integrate precious metals into the broader economy as an alternative to fiat currency.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a press conference held by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.