2 Florida State Parks ranked among nation’s best beaches, per study

The Brief Two Florida State Parks have been ranked among the nation's best beaches. The two beaches recognized by Dr. Beach's Top 10 Beach List for 2025 are Delnor-Wiggings Pass State Park in Naples and St. Andrews State Park in Panama City. Both parks feature sugar-white sand, abundant wildlife, and top-tier amenities for visitors and families to enjoy.



Two Florida State Parks have been ranked among the nation's best beaches, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

2 Florida beaches ranked as nation's best

What we know:

Every year, Dr. Beach, Dr. Stephen P. Leatherman, puts out a Top 10 Beach List. Leatherman is a professor and director of the Laboratory for Coastal Research at Florida International University (FIU)

The list, released each Memorial Day weekend since 1991, ranks beaches based on 50 criteria, including water color and clarity, sand softness, safety, cleanliness and available amenities.

For 2025, two Florida State Parks are ranked in the Top 10 Beach List. The beaches are Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park in Naples, No. 4, and St. Andrews State Park in Panama City, No. 7.

Both parks feature sugar-white sand, abundant wildlife, and top-tier amenities for visitors and families to enjoy.

What they're saying:

"Florida State Parks continue to set the standard for natural beauty, visitor experience and resource protection," DEP Secretary Alexis A. Lambert said. "Our parks offer some of the best beach experiences anywhere in the country, and we are proud to share them with the world."

"Delnor-Wiggins Pass and St. Andrews are incredible natural treasures," Florida State Parks Director Chuck Hatcher said. "We're proud of the work our team has done to protect these beaches while ensuring they remain accessible for everyone to enjoy."

"Florida State Parks’ beaches are among the most outstanding in the nation, and Delnor-Wiggins Pass and St. Andrews are two of the best examples," Leatherman said. "Several other Florida beach parks also ranked in the top 20 this year, which speaks to the exceptional quality and stewardship across the entire park system."

Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park

Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park is home to numerous shorebirds and wildlife.

Visitors enjoy activities such as snorkeling the reef, hiking, birdwatching, fishing, picnicking and paddling. Kayakers and paddleboarders can explore the mangrove-lined Wiggins Pass, which opens to the Gulf of America.

Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park in Napes, Florida, was ranked as one of the nation's best beaches. (Credit: Florida Department of Environmental Protection)

St. Andrews State Park

St. Andrews State Park features a mile-and-a-half of pristine shoreline ideal for swimming, snorkeling, surfing and fishing. Visitors can also hike nature trails through pine forests and coastal ecosystems or take a ferry to the undeveloped Shell Island, known for its emerald waters and secluded beaches.

St. Andrews State Park in Panama City, Florida, was ranked as one of the nation's best beaches. (Credit: Florida Department of Environmental Protection)

Florida's State Park beaches earn consistent high rankings

Dig deeper:

There are 175 state parks across Florida, covering more than 815,000 acres, 101 miles of beaches and more than 3,024 miles of multi-use trails.

Florida State Parks is a four-time Gold Medal winner and is currently a finalist for an unprecedented fifth Gold Medal, recognizing the nation’s top state park system.

Florida’s State Park beaches have consistently earned high rankings, with six parks previously landing the No. 1 spot. Those included are:

Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park, St. George Island, 2023

Grayton Beach State Park, Santa Rosa Beach, 2020

Caladesi Island State Park, Dunedin, 2008

T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park, Port St. Joe, 2002

St. Andrews State Park, Panama City, 1995

Bahia Honda State Park, Florida Keys, 1992

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: