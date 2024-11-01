Orlando shooting: Mayor enacts curfew, limits alcohol sales in wake of deadly shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer has declared a local state of emergency following Friday morning's deadly shooting downtown, where hundreds were celebrating Halloween.
"I am frustrated, to have to stand in front of you all and again share the news that we have senselessly lost another life due to gun violence", Dyer said during a press conference.
As part of the local emergency, Mayor Dyer said he would enact a nightly curfew from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m., and alcohol sales would stop at midnight.
"The safety of our city is our number one priority", Mayor Dyer says.
The press conference will be held at the Orlando Police Headquarters and is set to begin at 2 p.m. Friday.
The suspect, 17-year-old Jaylen Dwayne Edgar, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm and six counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.
