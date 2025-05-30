LIST: 70 locations offering kids free meals during summer break in Volusia County

School’s out, but the need for nutritious meals isn’t.

What we know:

Volusia County will offer free breakfast and lunch to children and teens 18 and under from June 2 to Aug. 8 through its Summer Food Service Program.

Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the program ensures access to nutritious meals during the summer break.

Meals will be served Monday through Friday at designated sites. Note: All sites will be closed on July 4 for Independence Day.

Dig deeper:

See the 70 sites participating in the Summer Food Service Program below:

Daytona Beach

Allen Chapel AME Camp Divine, 580 George W. Engram Blvd. (June 9 through Aug 8; closed June 19)

Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club John Dickerson, 308 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (June 2 through Aug. 1; closed June 19 and June 30 through July 4)

Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Cherry Sr. Cultural & Education Center, 925 George Engram Blvd. (June 2 through Aug. 1)

Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m., lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway. (June 2 through Aug. 9)

Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Faith Academy, 1011 W. International Speedway Blvd. (June 2 through Aug. 8)

Breakfast: 9 to 9:45 a.m.; lunch: noon to 12:45 p.m.

Hope Place Library, 1310 Wright Street (June 2 through Aug. 8)

Breakfast: 10 to 11 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Islamic Center of Daytona Beach, 825 Derbyshire Road (June 9 through Aug. 1; closed June 18 -19)

Breakfast: 8:30 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

John H. Dickerson Heritage Library , 411 S. Keech St. (June 2 through Aug. 8)Breakfast: 10 to 11 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1:30 p.m.

Like A Boss Career Camp, 1031 Mason Ave; (June 2 through Aug. 8; closed Fridays)

Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mount Bethel Baptist Church, 700 S. Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd. (June 2 through Aug. 8)

Lunch only: noon to1:30 p.m.

Palmetto Park Neighborhood Center, 450 Whitney St. (June 2 through Aug. 8; closed Fridays)

Breakfast: 9 to 10:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Salvation Army Daytona Beach, 1555 LPGA Blvd. (June 2 through Aug. 8; closed July 5)

Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Schnebly Recreation Center, 1101 N. Atlantic Ave. (June 2 through Aug. 1)

Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

St. Peter’s Rock Church, 331 Rose Ave. (June 2 through Aug. 8

Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Sunnyland Park , 825 Washington St. (June 2 through Aug. 1)Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Yvonne Scarlett-Golden Cultural Center, 1000 Vine St. (June 2 through Aug. 1)

Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Debary

DeBary Hall Summer Camp, 198 Sunrise Blvd. (June 9 through July 25)

Breakfast: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

DeBary Public Library, 200 N. Charles R Beall Blvd (June 2 through Aug. 8)

Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Deland

Boy Scout Hut, 716 N. Frankfort Ave., (June 9 through July 25)

Breakfast: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club Spring Hill, 935 Adelle Ave. (June 2 through Aug. 1; closed June 19 and June 30 through July 4)

Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Chisholm Community Center, 520 S. Clara Ave. (June 2 through Aug. 8)

Breakfast: 8 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave. (June 2 through Aug. 8)

Breakfast: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; lunch: 1 to 2 p.m.

First Christian Church, 1401 W. New York Ave. (June 9 through Aug. 1)

Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

House Next Door Homework Club, 422 S. Delaware Ave. (June 9 through July 31; closed on Fridays and June 19)

Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 12:30 p.m.

Lexington Club Apartments, 920 Hunters Creek Drive (June 2 through Aug. 8)

Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

New Covenant Baptist Church, 1350 Blue Lake Ave. (July 1 through Aug. 1)

Lunch only: noon to 1:00 p.m.

Salvation Army of West Volusia , 1240 S. High St. (June 9 through July 18) Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

SportsTyme Summer Camp, 1400 Aquarius Ave. (June 2 through July 31)

Lunch only: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

YMCA DeLand, 761 International Speedway Blvd. (June 2 through Aug. 8)Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1:30 p.m.

Deleon Springs

Malloy Community Center, 330 Retta St. (June 2 through Aug. 8)

Breakfast: 9 to 10:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Deltona

Boys & Girls Club Harris Saxon, 2329 California St. (June 2 through Aug. 1; closed June 19 and June 30 through July 4)

Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Campbell Park, 1315 Briarwood Ave. (June 9 through Aug. 1)

Lunch only: noon to 1 p.m.

Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave. (June 2 through Aug. 8)

Breakfast: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; lunch: 1 to 2 p.m.

Dewey Boster Park, 1200 Saxon Blvd. (June 9 through Aug. 1)

Lunch only: noon to 1 p.m.

Festival Park, 191 Howland Blvd. (June 9 through Aug. 1)

Lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Lake Butler Skate Park, 301 Courtland Blvd. (June 9 through Aug. 1)

Lunch only: noon to 1 p.m.

Life Fellowship Church, 1420 Courtland Blvd., (June 2 through Aug. 8; closed June 30 through July 4)

Breakfast: 9 to 10:15 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 to 2:00 p.m.

Manny Rodriguez Park,1570 Overton St. (June 9 through Aug. 1)

Lunch only: noon to 1 p.m.

YMCA Four Townes, 280 Wolf Pack Run, (June 3 through Aug. 9)

Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Edgewater

Boys & Girls Club Edgewater, 211 N. Ridgewood Ave. (June 2 through Aug. 1; closed June 19 and June 30 through July 4)

Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Edgewater Public Library, 103 W. Indian River Blvd. (June 2 through Aug. 8)

Breakfast: 10 to 11 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

KC Society Summer Camp, 2120 S. Ridgewood Ave., Suite 9 (June 2 through Aug. 8)

Lunch only: 11 to 11:45 a.m.

YMCA Southeast Volusia, 148 W. Turgot Ave. (June 2 through Aug. 8)Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1:30 p.m.

Holly Hill

ASRC Enrichment Camp, 929 Ridgewood Ave. (June 2 through Aug. 7; closed Fridays)

Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club Holly Hill, 1044 Daytona Ave. (June 2 through Aug. 1; closed June 19 and June 30 through July 4)

Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; noon to 1 p.m.

YMCA – Holly Hill, 1046 Daytona Ave. (June 2 through Aug. 8) .

Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1:30 p.m.

Lake Helen

Boys & Girls Club Lake Helen, 493 S. Lakeview Drive (June 2 through Aug. 1; closed June 19 and June 30 through July 4)

Breakfast: : 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Lake Helen Public Library, 221 N. Euclid Ave. (June 2 through Aug. 8)

Breakfast: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; lunch: 2 to 3 p.m.

New Smryna Beach

Babe James Community Center, 201 N. Myrtle Ave. (June 2 through Aug. 8)

Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Daytona State College NSB Campus, 940 10th St. (June 2 through July 31)

Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway (June 2 through Aug. 8)

Breakfast: 10 to 11 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Orange City

Everybody is Somebody (Mt. Barrien Church), 289 E. Blue Springs Ave. (June 2 through Aug. 8)

Breakfast: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Orange City Public Library , 148 Albertus Way (June 2 through Aug. 8)Breakfast: 10 to 11 a.m.; lunch: 2 to 3 p.m.

Twinkle Toes ELC, 399 N. Orange Ave. (June 2 through Aug. 8)

Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Twinkle Toes ELC No. 2, 1145 S. Volusia Ave. (June 2 through Aug. 8)

Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Valentine Park, 1511 W. French Ave. (June 9 through July 25)

Breakfast: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Ormond Beach

Calvary Christian Academy , 1681 W. Granada Blvd. (June 2 through July 18; closed June 30 through July 4 ) Breakfast: 8 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Nova Community Center , 440 N. Nova Road (June 23 through Aug. 1) Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St. (June 2 through Aug. 8)

Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

South Ormond Neighborhood Center , 176 Division Ave. (June 9 through July 31) Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

YMCA Ormond Beach, 500 Sterthaus Drive (June 2 through Aug. 8)Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1:30 p.m.

Port Orange

YMCA Port Orange, 4701 City Center Parkway (June 2 through Aug. 8) Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1:30 p.m.

South Daytona

James Street Park, 170 James St. (June 9 through July 25)

Breakfast: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

These rural sites will serve grab-and-go meals:

Linage Escogido Church, 495 Ponce DeLeon Blvd., DeLeon Springs (June 3 through July 17)

Breakfast & lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday only)

Pierson Public Library, 115 N. Volusia Ave., Pierson (June 2 through Aug. 8)

Breakfast and lunch: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Volusia County’s Summer Food Service Program will provide meals only to children who are enrolled at these restricted sites:

Atlas Academy #3,152 Fairview Ave., Daytona Beach (June 2 through July 25)

Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Bethel Christian Academy Preschool, 312 N. Duss St., New Smyrna Beach (June 2 through Aug. 8)

Breakfast: 7:30 to 9 a.m.; lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club Oretha Bell , 813 Mary Ave., New Smyrna Beach (June 2 through Aug 1; closed June 19 and June 30 through July 4 ) Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Little Explorers Montessori,408 N. Ridgewood Ave., Edgewater (June 2 through Aug. 1)

Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Warner Christian Academy, 1730 S. Ridgewood Ave., South Daytona (June 2 through Aug. 1)

Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Volusia County Schools will also offer meals at select public school locations as part of the program.

For more details, contact Volusia County’s Human Services Office at:

Daytona Beach: 386-254-4648

DeLand: 386-736-5956

New Smyrna Beach: 386-423-3375

Ask for extension 12980 or 12984 for assistance.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by Volusia County officials on May 28, 2025.



