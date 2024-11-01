Orlando police update on downtown shooting | Full speech

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith and Florida State Attorney Andrew Baine held a Friday morning press conference to provide updates on a deadly shooting downtown. Watch the press conference in the player above.

Two people were killed, and six others were hurt, Chief Smith said, bringing the total victims to eight.

A 17-year-old boy armed with a handgun was taken into custody, he said. A motive in the shooting was not immediately known.

