Orlando police update on downtown shooting | Full speech
Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith and Florida State Attorney Andrew Baine held a Friday morning press conference to provide updates on a deadly shooting downtown. Watch the press conference in the player above.
Two people were killed, and six others were hurt, Chief Smith said, bringing the total victims to eight.
A 17-year-old boy armed with a handgun was taken into custody, he said. A motive in the shooting was not immediately known.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX 35 News app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV