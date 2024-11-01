Expand / Collapse search

Orlando police update on downtown shooting | Full speech

Published  November 1, 2024 4:16am EDT
Downtown Orlando shooting: Full press conference

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith and State Attorney Andrew Bain, who is running to keep his job in the November election, held a press conference on Friday morning to discuss a deadly mass shooting downtown. A 17-year-old suspect shot and killed 2 people and injured 6 others, Smith said.

Two people were killed, and six others were hurt, Chief Smith said, bringing the total victims to eight.

A 17-year-old boy armed with a handgun was taken into custody, he said. A motive in the shooting was not immediately known. 

