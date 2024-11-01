Expand / Collapse search

Video shows Downtown Orlando mass shooting, 17-year-old suspect tackled to ground by police

Updated  November 1, 2024 8:26am EDT
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people are dead, six are injured and a 17-year-old suspect is in custody after a mass shooting overnight in downtown Orlando, according to Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith. Surveillance video shows the two locations where the gun was fired, and the moment police tackled the suspect to the ground. 

The shooting was reported around 1:07 a.m. in the area of Orange Avenue and Central Blvd., where hundreds of people were celebrating Halloween at bars, clubs, and restaurants. 

Downtown Orlando shooting: Orange and Central ave.

Footage of the first shots fired in the downtown Orlando mass shooting early Friday morning. This happened on the corner of Orange and Central avenue. 2 people are dead and 6 are injured.

Minutes later, a second round of gunfire was reported nearby on the corner of Orange Avenue and Washington Street. This is when the suspect was tackled to the ground by police and taken into custody.

Downtown Orlando shooting: Orange and Washington

Downtown Orlando shooting scene on the corner of Orange avenue and Washington street. In this video you can see the second location of the shooting and police taking the suspect to the ground.

Police-worn bodycam footage shows another angle of the shooting and apprehension of the suspect. 

Downtown Orlando shooting: Bodycam footage

Bodycam footage shows the second round of shots fired and the officer taking down the suspect in the downtown Orlando shooting early Friday morning.

There were a reported 50,000 to 100,000 people in the downtown area celebrating when this incident occurred.

Watch: Crowd runs after shooting in downtown Orlando

Orlando police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning in downtown Orlando, where hundreds were celebrating Halloween. A FOX 35 camera that overlooks Wall Street showed a massive crowd running shortly after 1 a.m., followed by police running in the opposite direction.

The 17-year-old suspect, Jaylen Dwayne Edgar, is currently in custody and the incident is still under investigation. 