Video shows Downtown Orlando mass shooting, 17-year-old suspect tackled to ground by police

Two people are dead, six are injured and a 17-year-old suspect is in custody after a mass shooting overnight in downtown Orlando, according to Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith. Surveillance video shows the two locations where the gun was fired, and the moment police tackled the suspect to the ground.

The shooting was reported around 1:07 a.m. in the area of Orange Avenue and Central Blvd., where hundreds of people were celebrating Halloween at bars, clubs, and restaurants.

Related: Downtown Orlando shooting live updates: 2 dead, 6 hurt in halloween shooting; teen detained: officials

Minutes later, a second round of gunfire was reported nearby on the corner of Orange Avenue and Washington Street. This is when the suspect was tackled to the ground by police and taken into custody.

Related: Downtown Orlando shooting: What we know about 17-year-old alleged suspect

Police-worn bodycam footage shows another angle of the shooting and apprehension of the suspect.

There were a reported 50,000 to 100,000 people in the downtown area celebrating when this incident occurred.

Related: Orlando police update on downtown shooting | Full speech

The 17-year-old suspect, Jaylen Dwayne Edgar, is currently in custody and the incident is still under investigation.